Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $385.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $367.08.

Public Storage stock opened at $330.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $287.67 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Public Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

