PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. Analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $142,361.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,916.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,685 shares of company stock worth $2,554,773 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.