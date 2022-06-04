Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0075

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded flat against the dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001680 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.