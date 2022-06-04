Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of PXSAP opened at $19.44 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

