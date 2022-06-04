Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will post $498.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.10 million to $515.26 million. Qiagen reported sales of $567.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Qiagen stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.60. 417,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,195. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58.

About Qiagen (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiagen (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.