Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NX stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $764.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 164.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

