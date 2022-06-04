Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $14.87 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $26,720.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,707.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.80 or 0.06018038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00211058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.01 or 0.00626157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.00635782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00073223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004301 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,300,579 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

