QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $566,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,830,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $546,625.85.

On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $731,765.85.

Shares of QS opened at $11.76 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in QuantumScape by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QuantumScape by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 757,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

