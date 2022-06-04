Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.37. Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Radius Health stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $311.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.03. Radius Health has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $23.00.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Radius Health by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Radius Health by 416.4% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,219 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

