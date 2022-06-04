Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00010110 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $32.07 million and approximately $132,141.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,692,259 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

