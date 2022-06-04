Receive Access Ecosystem Price Tops $1.08 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003649 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $6.71 million and $32,901.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00217306 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.92 or 0.01917216 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00294708 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars.

