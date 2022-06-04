Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($97.42) to GBX 8,000 ($101.21) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($115.13) to GBX 9,300 ($117.66) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,363.60.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

