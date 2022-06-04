Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Red River Bancshares from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.76. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 32.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $26,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 361,772 shares in the company, valued at $19,535,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Crowell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 61,233 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

