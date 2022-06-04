Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 158,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,934. Renasant has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,838,000 after purchasing an additional 149,653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,207,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.