renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $196.05 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $196.05 million and $3.53 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $29,685.01 or 1.00072915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 6,604 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

