renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Tops $250,209.57

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $250,209.57 and $1.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 118.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.95 or 0.04580604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00429588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031598 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

