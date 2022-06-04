Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,137 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of REGI opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

