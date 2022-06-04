Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.86

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.86 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 28.42 ($0.36). Renold shares last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.36), with a volume of 45,251 shares.
The company has a market cap of £63.57 million and a PE ratio of 10.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39.
Renold Company Profile (LON:RNO)
