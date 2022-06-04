Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.86

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.86 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 28.42 ($0.36). Renold shares last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.36), with a volume of 45,251 shares.

The company has a market cap of £63.57 million and a PE ratio of 10.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39.

Renold Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

