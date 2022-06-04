Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QSR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of QSR traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,586. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$63.45 and a 12-month high of C$85.43. The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$70.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

