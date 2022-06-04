REVV Price Tops $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. One REVV coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

