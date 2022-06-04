Rewardiqa Market Capitalization Tops $18,014.47 (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $18,014.47 and $8.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002870 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

