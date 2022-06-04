Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $32.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

REYN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 462,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,805. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.