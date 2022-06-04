RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RH had a return on equity of 84.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. RH updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE RH opened at $304.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 12 month low of $236.29 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,763,499.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 18.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.21.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

