RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of RIV stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
