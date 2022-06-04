RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RIV stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $392,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

