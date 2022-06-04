Robust Token Trading Down 19.7% This Week (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $6.73 or 0.00022570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $160,792.11 and $1,482.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 125.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.08 or 0.04563695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00432275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

