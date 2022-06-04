Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.27. 794,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,732. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.25 and its 200-day moving average is $284.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.07 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.39.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

