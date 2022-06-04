Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay Sells 668 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.03 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.30.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

