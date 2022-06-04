Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Down 12.5%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 349,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 294,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

