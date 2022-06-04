Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($59.46) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($82.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($65.79) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($92.36) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,860.77 ($74.15).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,758 ($72.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($55.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.00). The company has a market cap of £93.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,740.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,418.32.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.94), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($51,770.50).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

