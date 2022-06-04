SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $3,850.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00007533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00904575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00433507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031409 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.