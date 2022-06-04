SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.34 million and $3,850.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 32% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00007533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00904575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00433507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031409 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

