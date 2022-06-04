Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

NASDAQ:SFET opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 118.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

