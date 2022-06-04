SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $190,088.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $732,901.09 and $190,088.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,705.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.89 or 0.00622403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00185140 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

