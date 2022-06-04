Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.80.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $184.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

