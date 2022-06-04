Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

