Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Posts Earnings Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IOT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 132,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $2,085,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.