Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.24–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million.Samsara also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.24) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.