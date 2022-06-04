Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.20. Schrödinger has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $79.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 74.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 100.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 98,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

