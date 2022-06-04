Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,589 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000.

SCHP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,441. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84.

