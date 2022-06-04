Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Director Acquires $27,450.00 in Stock

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $27,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $159,480.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 11,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $289,300.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

NYSE:SWM opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $874.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWM. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,975,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,695,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,651,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

