Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Science 37 alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Science 37 will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,705,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,966,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,009,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science 37 (SNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.