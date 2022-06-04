Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price objective (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.89.

Shares of SES opened at C$7.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -11.91. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.58.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.93%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,526,943.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,702.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

