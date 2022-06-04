Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $14.41 million and $186,310.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,348,197,756 coins and its circulating supply is 9,210,871,465 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

