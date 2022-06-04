SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE S opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -16.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.