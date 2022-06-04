Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.53) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.80 ($1.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.42. The stock has a market cap of £583.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

