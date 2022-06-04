Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for XP Factory (LON:XPF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:XPF opened at GBX 26 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £39.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04. XP Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.42).

XP Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

