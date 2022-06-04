Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($83.33) to €71.10 ($76.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.05.

SMMNY opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

