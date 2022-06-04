SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.75. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $5,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

