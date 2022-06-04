Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $370.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.75.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Signature Bank stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.16 and a 200-day moving average of $295.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Signature Bank has a one year low of $179.05 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $599,227,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $185,605,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

