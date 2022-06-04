Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $418.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.50.

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Sika has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

